Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning there was a “tragic randomness” in FDNY Battalion Chief Michael J. Fahy’s death considering others near him survived the blast.

“We lost a very, very good man,” the mayor said on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show,” noting that the FDNY will take care of Fahy’s three children and his family for the rest of their lives.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

De Blasio also addressed the possible cause of the explosion. Falling debris killed Fahy, 44, of Yonkers, and injured a dozen other people.

“It’s not confirmed exactly what it was, but there is strong indication it was a marijuana grow house,” the mayor said.

He added of the NYPD and FDNY investigation into the suspect or suspects: “In addition to the one individual who has been apprehended, we’re looking for everyone else who may have either been involved or who may have knowledge of the site.”

Police officials said that a man seen leaving the building before the explosion as firefighters arrived was being questioned Tuesday night by the joint federal fugitive task force.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Sources identified the man as Julio Salcedo and said he had been arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, by task force members. The sources said Salcedo had rented space inside the home that exploded and he was seen fleeing from the scene.