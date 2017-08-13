Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday afternoon that President Donald Trump’s arrival in New York, originally scheduled for Sunday evening, is now expected on Monday.

De Blasio said Trump is expected to stay at Trump Tower, his building on Fifth Avenue, until Wednesday evening. But de Blasio also cautioned that those plans were subject to change, noting the alteration to the original plan of a Sunday arrival.

De Blasio, who spoke just before the kickoff of the city’s annual Dominican Day Parade in midtown Manhattan, also called on Trump to more harshly “condemn the white supremist movement” in the wake of unrest in Charlottesville that culminated Saturday in a car plowing into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one person, at a white nationalist rally in the Virginia college town.

“President Trump needs to speak out to say this is an act of terrorism,” the mayor said. “He needs to condemn the white supremist movement.”

De Blasio said Trump “will essentially remain at Trump Tower” during his roughly 48-hour stay.

“The NYPD is prepared ... there is no police force in the free world more prepared” to handle the president’s high-profile return home, de Blasio said.

The mayor urged New Yorkers to avoid the vicinity of Trump Tower, noting there would be added security and road closures during the president’s stay.

The White House released a schedule Sunday showing no travel plans on Sunday for the president, who has been on a working vacation at his golf course estate in Bedminister, New Jersey. A White House spokeswoman confirmed that Trump is due in Washington, D.C., on Monday, but did not immediately confirm whether he would travel to New York City afterward.