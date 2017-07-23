New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and MTA officials to “step up” and solve the city’s subway woes.

De Blasio, speaking at a news conference aboard a Brooklyn F train, blamed the recent subway malfunctions and delays on what he called “irrational” spending by the state.

“Read my lips: they’re not spending the money they have, they’re not spending it on the right things,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio’s remarks were the latest salvo in the ongoing feud between the city and state over who should pay for upgrading the aging transit system.

On Thursday, Cuomo and his newly appointed MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota, speaking at separate events, made the argument that the financial obligation to repair the city’s subways falls on the city not the state, despite decades of the state’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority controlling the day-to-day operations of the region’s transit system.

“They own it, they lease it, it’s their responsibility to fund it,” Lhota said Thursday.

De Blasio on Sunday, pushed back on the claim, noting that in the past the governor has embraced the state’s control over the MTA and the city’s subways.

In January, Cuomo led the inaugural ride of the new Second Avenue subway line, and in previous years has ordered the closure of the city’s transit system amid pending storms.

“The governor should step up and say once again he’s responsible, because he seems to change that message,” de Blasio said.

Lhota, who is expected to complete a 30-day review of the subway system this week, has said he will likely ask the city for more funding for needed upgrades.

De Blasio criticized Lhota’s call for more funding, saying the city has already committed $2.5 billion to the MTA’s five-year capital plan, adding that the MTA has only spent a portion of that money.

Cuomo and MTA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.