Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday wrapped up a week on Staten Island — temporarily relocating City Hall operations to the only borough he lost in the 2013 election.

Echoing an idea by his predecessor and former boss David Dinkins two decades ago, de Blasio plans to spend a week in each of the other boroughs outside Manhattan’s current City Hall, the seat of New York City government since at least 1811.

First on the tour was Staten Island Borough Hall, where de Blasio set up office in the building near the ferry.

De Blasio took questions with constituents in a town hall-style meeting with Staten Islanders and held open office hours, meeting with constituents on double-parking, school paraprofessionals’ pay and more. He ate cannolis with Republican borough President Jimmy Oddo, and honored the tradition of eating Sri Lankan food with his hands.

“This is literally moving all of the operations of City Hall out to Staten Island to intensively focus on the issues of Staten Island,” de Blasio said Friday morning on the weekly #AskTheMayor radio show on WNYC radio.

De Blasio told host Brian Lehrer said he wasn’t surprised to lose the Staten Island vote.

“There’s a lot of people in this borough who happen to be registered Republicans and are politically conservative,” the mayor said. “So it’s not surprising they would vote for a Republican candidate. That is much more likely in Staten Island than it is elsewhere.”