A dead humpback whale washed up on a beach in the Rockaways Tuesday morning, according to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society.
The whale, which measures between 25 and 30 feet in length, was found dead on the beach at 117th Street in Rockaway Park, said Rachel Bosworth, a spokeswoman for the organization, a newly formed group authorized to respond to large whale strandings. United State Coast Guard personnel spotted the whale floating nine miles offshore Monday evening, Bosworth said.
A cause of death has not yet been determined. A necropsy is planned for either late Tuesday or Wednesday, Bosworth said.
