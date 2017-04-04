A dead humpback whale washed up on a beach in the Rockaways Tuesday morning, according to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The whale, which measures between 25 and 30 feet in length, was found dead on the beach at 117th Street in Rockaway Park, said Rachel Bosworth, a spokeswoman for the organization, a newly formed group authorized to respond to large whale strandings. United State Coast Guard personnel spotted the whale floating nine miles offshore Monday evening, Bosworth said.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. A necropsy is planned for either late Tuesday or Wednesday, Bosworth said.