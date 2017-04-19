The No. 7 subway line between 34th Street and Citi Field continued to experience delays Wednesday night after an earlier suspension due to “signal problems along the line,” the MTA said.
The line runs between Flushing and 34th Street at Hudson Yards and has inspired a group of fans who sit in centerfield seats and are known as the “7 Line Army.”
The outage began at 4:59 p.m., an MTA spokeswoman said.
Trains carrying fans to Citi Field for Wednesday night’s game between the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies were held at their stations.
Service resumed at 6:39 p.m., the spokeswoman said.
Just after 8 p.m., the MTA’s website said the delays were continuing in both directions. The subway’s E, F, M, and R lines were also experiencing delays, the MTA said.
