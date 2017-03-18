A Delta Air Lines plane became stuck in snow on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport Saturday morning for about 30 minutes after it landed, a Port Authority official said.

Flight 5964 from Chicago, operated by Delta for Republic Airline with 73 passengers on board, had landed safely on Runway 422 at 11:25 a.m. and then hit a track of snow before it reached the terminal, said Steve Coleman, a Port Authority spokesman.

“As the pilot was making a turn from the runway to the taxiway, the front of the plane became stuck in some snow,” Coleman said in a phone interview.

The plane was stuck for about 30 minutes before it was pulled out by an airport tug, Coleman said. The aircraft taxied back to the terminal under its own power and passengers disembarked, he said.

No one was injured, Coleman said, and there was no impact to airport operations and no damage to the plane.

Delta spokeswoman Elizabeth Wolf said in an email, “The ground crew quickly assisted in clearing the snow, and the aircraft then taxied to the gate on its own power.

“The safety of our customers and crew members is our top priority,” Wolf said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, Coleman said.