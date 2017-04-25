President Donald Trump will return to New York City on May 4 — marking his first trip back to his hometown since taking office.

Trump is slated to deliver an address aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Manhattan’s West Side, and will meet face-to-face with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, according to details of the trip released by the White House on Tuesday.

“The President looks forward to meeting the Prime Minister and to strengthening the enduring bonds, deep friendship and close alliance between the United States and Australia,” White House officials wrote in an email to reporters.

The meeting between the two leaders will be their first face-to-face encounter since Trump made international headlines in January when he allegedly berated Turnbull over the phone over a refugee resettlement deal that Australia, a longtime ally, had reached with the Obama administration.

Turnbull, in a statement released by his office, said the meeting “will provide an opportunity to reaffirm our alliance and the United States’ engagement with the Asia-Pacific.”

While Trump has frequently visited his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, during his first months in office, he has largely avoided his hometown, where city officials have pushed back against his agenda at every turn and where protesters routinely demonstrate outside his namesake tower.