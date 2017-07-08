Police say a woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a tow truck in Queens and the driver has been charged.
Authorities say a tow truck making a left turn hit 70-year-old Donna Hahl, of Valley Stream, as she attempted to cross a street. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday in Jamaica.
Hahl was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The driver, 29-year-old Mandip Singh, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with right of way violations and failure to exercise due care. It wasn't immediately known if he is represented by a lawyer who can comment on the charges.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.