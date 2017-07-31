A police officer shot and killed an emotionally disturbed man in East Flatbush on Monday afternoon, police said.
The officer shot the 32-year-old man at about 12:20 p.m. on New York Avenue, between Foster and Newkirk avenues.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.
Several officers were taken to an area hospital for ringing in the ears.
