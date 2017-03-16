One emergency medical technician is dead and another is in critical condition after someone stole their ambulance and struck them with it Thursday night in the Bronx, authorities said.

The EMTs, both women working for the FDNY, suffered head trauma and were taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where one of them was pronounced dead, said Robert Ungar, spokesman for the Uniformed EMTs, Paramedics and Fire Inspectors Local 2507.

Officers arrested the carjacker shortly after they said he stole the vehicle and struck the two EMTs at 7:08 p.m. at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Soundview section, the NYPD said.

The ambulance could be seen with its driver’s door hanging out askew just before it struck the EMTs, according to a video posted on the Twitter account of a Bronx artist and producer, SwavyJayBeats. The first victim fell underneath the ambulance, which then hits the second EMT as it turns onto Watson Avenue and crashes into a pile of snow, the footage shows.

“The car ran over her and you could see it hop,” said the music producer, who goes by his Twitter name and was being driven home when he started videotaping the runaway ambulance.

The first EMT was lying in the middle of the intersection when she lifted her head, seconds after the ambulance crashed, the music producer said.

“She was still alive because I saw her look at the person who did it,” SwavyJayBeats said. “My prayers go out to her and her family.”

Ungar said union leaders went to the scene and to the hospital, and learned that the suspect appeared to have “floored” the gas pedal, running over the two EMTs.

“Sadly, we’re heading to a line-of-duty funeral,” Ungar said. “It doesn’t happen often in the EMS division, but they do happen.”

Other details were not immediately available, but a news conference was being planned at the hospital.