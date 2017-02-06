The jury in the Etan Patz retrial on Monday completed its third full day of deliberations without a verdict on murder and kidnapping charges against former bodega clerk Pedro Hernandez in the notorious child disappearance case.
Hernandez, 54, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, is accused of luring six-year-old Etan into the basement of a SoHo bodega where he worked in 1979 and strangling the boy. Hernandez was fingered by a relative and confessed in 2012, but now contends the confession was the result of a mental disorder.
Since getting the case last week after a three-month trial, jurors have asked for legal instructions on issues relating to confessions and readbacks of testimony from several witnesses. The jury in Hernandez's first trial in 2015 deadlocked 11-1 for conviction after deliberations lasting 17 days.
The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations on Tuesday.
