A former Drug Enforcement Administration supervisor convicted of failing to disclose on security forms his role in running a New Jersey strip club and his relationship with a Brazilian dancer was spared jail time in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe ordered 250 hours of community service and imposed a $5,000 fine on David Polos, 52, of West Nyack, a former assistant director of the New York DEA office, who was convicted in June of hiding ties to the Twins Plus Go-Go Lounge in South Hackensack.
DEA security forms require agents to reveal outside employment and relationships with foreign nationals. Prosecutors said the club, owned by Polos and another agent, employed immigrants who were in the country illegally, and attracted prostitution and drug trafficking.StoryFeds: DEA agent, worker ran NJ strip clubStoryProsecutors: DEA agents ran strip club
Polos wept at the sentencing, saying the conviction ruined his life. His lawyer said Polos was rejected as an Uber driver because of his conviction. He has a monthly $4,590 pension, which he’ll get to keep because he quit a month before he was charged, according to court papers and the DEA.
Glen Glover of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, the DEA agent who ran the club with Polos and was also convicted, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.
