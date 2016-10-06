The family of former New York Ranger enforcer Derek Boogaard, who died of an overdose, has filed letters in federal court in Manhattan blaming Jordan Hart and calling for a stiff drug possession sentence Thursday for the son of former Islander Gerry Hart.

“Mr. Hart made the choice to hand out unnecessary Oxycodone — ultimately ending Derek’s life,” wrote Boogaard’s sister, Krysten Boogaard. “Whatever sentence is handed to you . . . just know that it will never come close to the pain and suffering your actions have caused me and my family.”

Boogaard’s father, Len, in his letter to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, blamed Hart’s father for trying to manipulate him into supporting leniency for his son after charges were filed in 2014, and described Hart as nothing more than a “dealer” used by athletes because he “could keep his mouth shut.”

“We are being victimized a second time,” he told the judge. “The wounds are being reopened, even with the writing of this statement. I cannot feel any sympathy for the Harts.”

Hart, 33, of Huntington, was charged in 2014 with engaging in a drug conspiracy with a former trainer from Hart’s minor-league hockey team who provided phony painkiller prescriptions. It allegedly included selling pills to Boogaard for $4,000 just two weeks before his 2011 death from oxycodone and alcohol.

The government never charged Hart with selling the pills that caused the death of Boogaard, a fan favorite, but said he fed an addiction that eventually killed him. In June, Hart pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for possession of Percocet and Vicodin. He faces up to a year in jail at his sentencing Thursday afternoon.

Hart’s lawyers argue that he, like Boogaard, was a victim of addiction, and is now rehabilitated. They say that he didn’t sell Boogaard the pills he took before his death, and that since Boogaard wasn’t technically a “victim,” the judge should not hear from his family.

Len Boogaard, in the letter publicly filed with the court Thursday, disputed Hart’s claims that he and Derek Boogaard were “friends” suffering together, citing two “sources.”

“They stated that Derek was upset because this dealer was selling his pills at an exorbitant price, $50 to $60 a pill,” he wrote. “Derek bought from Jordan because he was also selling to other athletes and could keep his mouth shut. It was a necessary evil and purely a business deal.”

Joanne Boogaard, Derek’s mother, also filed a letter with the judge lamenting the loss of her son.

“We are suffering the ‘Life Sentence’ without him,” she wrote. “He will never be back.”

The government has said the Boogaards want to speak at the sentencing. The judge has not issued a ruling on that.