    Extreme Easter bonnets on Long Island, NYC

    By Tara Conry April 16, 2017 10:15 AM

    Bigger is always better when it comes to Easter bonnets. Whether riding in a classic car in the annual Garden City Easter parade or marching down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, ladies -- and even a few fellas -- don everything from feathers, flowers and furry stuffed bunnies in the contest to have the most over-the-top hat. Here are the most creative bonnets spotted at past Easter celebrations on Long Island and in New York City.

