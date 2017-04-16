Extreme Easter bonnets on Long Island, NYC
Bigger is always better when it comes to Easter bonnets. Whether riding in a classic car in the annual Garden City Easter parade or marching down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, ladies -- and even a few fellas -- don everything from feathers, flowers and furry stuffed bunnies in the contest to have the most over-the-top hat. Here are the most creative bonnets spotted at past Easter celebrations on Long Island and in New York City.
