A man who fathered a son with his former teacher several years ago was charged on Tuesday with her murder and the murder of their now-4-year-old son, police said.

Isaac Duran Infante, 23, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder, police said, a day after Felicia Barahona, 36, and Miguel Barahona were found dead in their Harlem apartment.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Duran Infante, who lives in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, admitted to investigators that he killed the pair, a police source said.

Barahona was found early Monday morning on the living room floor with an electrical cord around her neck, police said. Her son was found under water in the bathtub, a source said.

They were discovered by the building’s super after someone noticed an “odor” coming from the apartment.

According to published reports, Barahona was fired from her job as a teacher at the DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx after she became pregnant by then-18-year-old Duran Infante following a four-month affair that started in 2011. Barahona reportedly discouraged him from using protection.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Infante remained in police custody on Tuesday evening and could not be reached for comment.