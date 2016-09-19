HIGHLIGHTS Five people were being questioned after Brooklyn traffic stop, AP reports

In New Jersey, device explodes as bomb squad robot cuts into it, AP says

The FBI said agents and investigators with the NYPD stopped a “vehicle of interest” Sunday night in Brooklyn in connection with the Chelsea bombing.

Government and law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation said five people in the vehicle were being questioned at an FBI building in lower Manhattan, The Associated Press reported.

The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about an ongoing investigation.

Also, The Associated Press reported that a suspicious device found near a northern New Jersey train station Sunday night exploded as a bomb squad robot cut into it. It was unknown if the device was connected to the Chelsea bombing.

FBI officials said no one has been charged with a crime in connection with the 8:45 p.m. Brooklyn traffic stop, but the investigation was continuing. No further details were available.

A state senator said the FBI took five people into custody after the stop.

Sen. Marty Golden (R-Brooklyn) posted a statement on social media shortly after 10 p.m. announcing the apprehension of people with “a possible connection” to the Saturday night bombing along West 23rd Street that injured 29.

“About an hour ago, the FBI took several individuals into custody on the Belt Parkway in the area underneath the Verrazano Bridge, with a possible connection to the bombing last night in Chelsea,” Golden wrote in a post shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Update from the NYPD: About an hour ago, the FBI took several individuals into custody on the Belt Parkway in the area underneath the Verrazano Bridge, with a possible connection to the bombing last night in Chelsea

Golden labeled the post as an “update from the NYPD,” but a department spokesman said Sunday night that it had not issued any update and directed all questions to the FBI.

Golden could not immediately be reached late Sunday night.

AP reported a suspicious device found in a trash can near a New Jersey train station exploded early Monday as a bomb squad was attempting to disarm it with a robot, officials said.

According to AP, Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage said that the FBI was working to disarm one of five devices found in the same bag, which was discovered in a trash can by two men around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, near the Elizabeth train station on New Jersey Transit’s Northeast Corridor rail line. The men had reported seeing wires and a pipe coming out of the package, Bollwage said.

There was no immediate report of injuries or damage. A message left with the FBI wasn’t immediately returned.

NJ Transit service was suspended early Monday between Newark Liberty Airport and Elizabeth, and New Jersey-bound Amtrak trains were being held at New York Penn Station, officials said, while New York-bound Amtrak trains were being held in Trenton.

The developments came nearly 24 hours after 29 people were injured after an explosive device rocked a Chelsea neighborhood. Another possible explosive, a pressure cooker with wiring, was also discovered nearby and removed for analysis.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said at a Sunday news conference that it was too early to say whether the explosion, as well as the discovery of what appeared to be a pressure cooker with a cellphone attached a few blocks away, could be linked to international terrorism, but added “a bomb exploding in New York is obviously an act of terrorism.”