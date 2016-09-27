This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, Anthony M. DeStefano, Alison Fox, Chau Lam, William Murphy and John Valenti.

HIGHLIGHTS 6 NYPD officers, Con Edison employee also injured in blast

Suspected drug lab found after report of gas leak, officials say

An FDNY battalion chief considered “a rising star” was killed Tuesday morning in an explosion at a suspected marijuana grow house in the Bronx, police and fire officials said.

The deceased firefighter, Michael J. Fahy, was a 17-year veteran and father of three.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that it was “with profound sorrow that I announce the passing of Battalion Chief Michael Fahy ... a brave man.”

“We lost a hero today and our members are all saddened,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Fahy was killed and six NYPD officers and a Con Edison worker were injured when the roof blew off the house and struck the victims, who were standing in the street.

Fahy, who was supervising the scene, had followed his father, Battalion Chief Thomas Fahy, into the department and was “a rising star, a brave man,” Nigro said.

Police rushed Fahy to The Allen Hospital at NewYork-Presbyterian in upper Manhattan, where he was pronounced dead.

Fahy’s wife and parents were at the hospital, de Blasio said at a news conference inside the hospital.

“I saw the unspeakable pain when they were told formally that they lost Michael,” the mayor said.

Nigro said Fahy had two boys and a girl, all under the age of 11.

The NYPD said the six officers all suffered minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The Con Edison worker also was transported to Allen Hospital, where he is in stable condition, the NYPD said.

The FDNY said firefighters responded to 304 W. 234th St. in the Kingsbridge neighborhood after a 911 call reported an odor of gas leak at 6:22 a.m. Police said the explosion occurred about 40 minutes later.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill said his department had gotten information a couple of weeks ago that the two-story private home was “a possible grow house, marijuana,” and that the police investigation of that report was “in the initial stages.”

He said there were renters living in the house, and investigators are still trying to determine who they are.

A house reportedly being used as a drug lab exploded today at 300 West 234th Street in the Bronx on Tuesday September 27, 2016. 0910. One FDNY Firefighter was taken to Hospital in critical condition. One Con Edison worker was taken to Hospital in stable condition and five additional Firefighters were also injured. (Theodore Parisienne) Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne A house reportedly being used as a drug lab exploded today at 300 West 234th Street in the Bronx on Tuesday September 27, 2016. 0910. One FDNY Firefighter was taken to Hospital in critical condition. One Con Edison worker was taken to Hospital in stable condition and five additional Firefighters were also injured. (Theodore Parisienne) Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito issued a statement Tuesday, saying Fahy had “made the ultimate sacrifice to protect New Yorkers.”