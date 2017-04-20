A firefighter died Thursday after falling from a ladder while battling a fire at a building in Queens, sources said.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill confirmed the death in a tweet expressing his condolences to the FDNY.

“Thoughts & prayers from all #NYPD are with the men & women of @FDNY following line-of-duty firefighter death today in Queens. Rest in peace.”

The firefighter, from Ladder 135, was at the scene of a building fire at 1615 Putnam Ave. in Ridgewood when he fell five stories to the street below, police said.

The firefighter was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center hospital in serious condition, police and fire officials said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is on his way to the hospital, Mahen Gunaratna, deputy director of communications to the mayor, tweeted.

The two-alarm fire was called in at 2:19 p.m., an FDNY spokeswoman said. It was brought under control around 3 p.m.

The most recent member of the FDNY to be killed in the line of duty was Battalion Chief Michael J. Fahy in September 2016. Fahy, 44, of Yonkers, was killed by falling debris from an explosion that blew the roof off a home in the Bronx.