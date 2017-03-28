Federal agents early Tuesday rounded up 10 reputed members and associates of the Bonanno crime family, mostly from Queens, on racketeering charges in the latest effort by investigators to mop up the group and grab its assets, officials said.
Among those arrested were Ronald Giallanzo, 46, considered by investigators to be an acting captain in the crime family. Giallanzo is the nephew of Bonanno crime family captain Vincent Asaro, 82, who was acquitted in November 2015 in a trial over the infamous $6 million Lufthansa heist at Kennedy Airport in 1978. Giallanzo was arrested last week on a federal arson charge.
Also charged were Nicholas “Pudgie” Festa 36, of Oceanside, and Michael Palmaccio, 45, and Michael Padavona, 48 — both of Howard Beach. All three were identified in court papers as having been associates and soldiers in the crime family.
Among the charges in the indictment were 30 acts of racketeering, including one count of attempted murder in 2006, as well as numerous loan-sharking charges. One of the defendants, Robert Tanico, 49, of Queens, was accused of lying during his federal grand jury testimony.
The defendants were scheduled to be arraigned in Brooklyn federal district court on Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors also were seeking to forfeit homes owned by Giallanzo, Festa, Padavona and Palmaccio.
