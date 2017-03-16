The federal prosecutor’s office in Manhattan said Thursday morning it did not intend to bring criminal charges against Mayor Bill de Blasio or his aides in connection with his campaign fundraising.
“After careful deliberation, given the totality of the circumstances here and absent additional evidence, we do not intend to bring federal criminal charges against the Mayor or those acting on his behalf relating to the fundraising efforts in question,” acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said in a statement.
“Although it is rare that we issue a public statement about the status of an investigation, we believe it appropriate in this case at this time, in order not to unduly influence the upcoming campaign and Mayoral election,” the statement said.
The yearlong investigation into de Blasio had cast a cloud over his re-election campaign and ability to govern.
Prosecutors had reportedly been focusing on whether the mayor or his inner circle traded contributions for favorable city treatment.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.