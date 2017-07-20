A former NYPD officer from Hempstead was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday for an insurance fraud scheme that involved torching his Range Rover as a Brooklyn federal judge disregarded prosecutors’ call for nearly five years in prison.

Ex-cop Carlos Becker, 40, apologized to U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie and said he was deeply affected by the time he’s spent in jail since his arrest and guilty plea “experiencing things I’ve never experienced before.”

“It’s been a humbling experience being in prison,” said Becker, who had been an officer for 13 years. “Truly humbling.”

Becker was charged last year with conspiring to collect $34,000 from Geico after arranging to have his vehicle taken and burned, and then reporting it missing to the Nassau County police. He allegedly didn’t pay one of the men he hired to wreck the car, and that man disclosed the scheme to law enforcement.

He faced up to 20 years in prison, and federal sentencing guidelines recommended 46 to 57 months. Prosecutors wanted Brodie to go above the guidelines, alleging that he had been involved in two other car-arson schemes and that he had also been involved in an assault on a woman as a cop.

In that incident, prosecutors said, he pressed a woman who he arrested for drunken driving to go out on a date in return for help with her case, then got her drunk, and she woke up the next morning in his bed at his house on Long Island with a black eye.

Brodie said she was giving Becker a lenient sentence based on letters from his family and church members describing him in highly favorable terms. The judge said she believed he engaged in the crime “just for the money.”

She noted the assault allegations, and told Becker he had some “issues you need to deal with,” ordering him to undergo mental health treatment including counseling for “sexual disorders.”

“Hopefully, you will straighten that out and become an upstanding member of society,” the judge said.

Becker’s wife is divorcing him, and he will be estranged from his 8-year-old stepdaughter, Brodie said.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” she told Becker. “I wish you good luck. ”