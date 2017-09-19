Former tennis star James Blake said he first thought a friend was running up to him outside the Grand Hyatt hotel in Manhattan when NYPD Officer James Frascatore suddenly grabbed him, threw him to the ground and handcuffed him in what officials acknowledged was a highly publicized case of mistaken identity.

Testifying at the departmental trial of Frascatore on Tuesday, Blake, who was staying at the hotel with others affiliated with the United States Tennis Association during the 2015 U.S. Open, said he believed the cop might have been an old friend rushing to greet him as he waited for a ride to the tournament.

“I thought it was a friendly encounter until I was on the ground,” Blake, 37, testified under questioning by NYPD department advocate Jonathan Vogel.

Frascatore is facing an administrative charge of using excessive police force in throwing Blake to the ground during the takedown outside the hotel on Sept. 9, 2015, which was caught on surveillance videos.

After Frascatore and other cops realized they had detained the wrong man in a credit card fraud investigation, Blake said the cops, who initially never said they were officers, apologized to him.

Blake was prepared to shake off the encounter, but after speaking with his wife, Emily, he decided to publicize the police action as a way of holding officers accountable.

“This should never happen to other people,” Blake said in his testimony. “There has to be accountability to everyone.”

Blake said that while he initially intended to sue the city, he withdrew a notice of claim and ultimately settled out of court after the city agreed to fund a fellowship at the Civilian Complaint Review Board in his name, and agreed to pay him and his attorney $171,000 in expenses.

Frascatore is scheduled to testify Tuesday afternoon. The defense is expected to stress that the officer took proper action when confronting and handcuffing someone he initially believed was a suspect in a criminal investigation.