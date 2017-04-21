This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, Anthony M. DeStefano, Zachary R. Dowdy, Alison Fox, Michael O’Keeffe and Ellen Yan. It was written by Dowdy.

As the FDNY conducted two probes into the line-of-duty death of a city firefighter from Bethpage, funeral arrangements were made for their fallen brother.

William Tolley, 42, from Ladder 135, died when he fell five stories from a roof while working an apartment building fire in Ridgewood, Queens, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

The FDNY is doing two simultaneous investigations — one, by the marshal, into the fire itself, and another by the FDNY’s Safety Command, which probes all line-of-duty deaths and serious injuries of firefighters, said FDNY spokesman Jim Long.

Investigators will focus on whether there was any mechanical failure on the ladder.

The command will examine the mechanics, the apparatus, and training and issue a report at some point, Long said. The NYPD is assisting, but is not the lead agency, since there does not appear to be any criminality involved, he said.

Until the firefighter’s wake and funeral are complete, Long said, the duties of about 60 firefighters and supervisors assigned to Tolley’s company will be covered by surrounding firehouses in the battalion. In the mean time, the firefighters will support Tolley’s family and prepare for his funeral.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home on Hicksville Road in Bethpage is handling Tolley’s services.

Calling hours were set for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. The funeral Mass is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Martin of Tours on Central Avenue in Bethpage. His cremation is being handled by Nassau Suffolk Crematory in Lake Ronkonkoma.

An American flag flew at half-staff in the Tolley family’s front yard Friday morning as a steady stream of friends and relatives went in and out of the home, sharing emotional embraces.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, himself a Bethpage resident, said Friday that he has ordered flags on all county buildings lowered to half-staff through April 27 as a mark of respect.

Outside of the Ladder 135 Engine 286 firehouse in Glendale on Friday afternoon, a large portrait of Tolley, a 14-year veteran, hung between the bay doors above dozens of bouquets of flowers, while uniformed officials streamed in and out to pay their respects.

Susan Peacock, 58, a resident who brought a bundle of flowers, works at the Stop & Shop down the street and said the firefighters are a constant presence in the area. “It was a tragedy,” she said.

Another resident said the incident made her worried for her two nephews, who are FDNY firefighters.

“When it hits home, it’s hard,” said Bertha Lugo, who lives near the firehouse. “It’s very hard for the families (of firefighters). When they go out in the morning, and then you see a tragedy like this, it reminds you how hard it is.”

Married and the father of an 8-year-old girl, Tolley fell as he worked on the roof of the building at 1615 Putnam Ave. — the bucket of a ladder close by, extending onto the structure.

A makeshift memorial is placed in front of the firehouse of FDNY Engine 286 and Ladder 135 on Friday, April 21, 2017, a day after firefighter William Tolley fell do his death while responding to a fire in Ridgewood, Queens. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A makeshift memorial is placed in front of the firehouse of FDNY Engine 286 and Ladder 135 on Friday, April 21, 2017, a day after firefighter William Tolley fell do his death while responding to a fire in Ridgewood, Queens. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

The death of a seasoned FDNY firefighter — battling a blaze in one moment and in the next, falling to the sidewalk below — unsettled witnesses, caused unimaginable grief for his family and stunned those who worked with him at firehouses in the city and on Long Island.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Mayor Bill de Blasio, flanked by Nigro, both clearly shaken, and other FDNY and city officials, broke the news of Tolley’s death to a city well-versed in the daily hazards of being a city firefighter but far from immune to them. Just last month the FDNY mourned the loss of EMT Yadira Arroyo, 44, who was struck and killed after her ambulance was stolen.

“I’m very sorry to report that tragedy has struck our city again,” de Blasio said at the late-afternoon news conference at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Bushwick, Brooklyn, where Tolley was pronounced dead. “We lost another hero today.”

Tolley had been perched on the ladder, but it was unclear if he was in the bucket when he fell about 20 minutes into battling the blaze, Nigro said Thursday.

Tolley, who had also served in fire departments in Bethpage and Hicksville, leaves behind his wife, Marie, and daughter, Isabella,the mayor said.

Officials said his death had nothing to do with the relatively minor blaze he and about 100 other firefighters had come to help extinguish.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The FDNY responded to the scene at 2:20 p.m. Thursday to douse a fire in a one-bedroom apartment on the second floor of the five-story brick building — one of several spanning a residential section of Putnam Avenue.

Tolley worked on the roof Thursday as the outside ventilation firefighter, Nigro said, an assignment that entails freeing hot gas and smoke churned up by a fire below so people above the flames can escape.

The fire was contained to one room and was under control “rather quickly,” by about 3 p.m., officials said.

“It was nothing about the fire that really had anything to do with the accident that occurred,” Nigro said. “It was really in the operation that he was performing on the roof, which is a routine operation for us, and somehow he fell from the roof.”

Other firefighters were on the roof at the time, and Nigro said Tolley was a senior firefighter in the unit.