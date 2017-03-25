The funeral for Yadira Arroyo, the FDNY emergency medical technician struck and killed by her stolen ambulance, is underway in the Bronx.

The funeral Mass began shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Nicholas of Tolentine Roman Catholic Church, with city dignitaries in attendance. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro were expected to give eulogies, along with Arroyo’s son, Jose Montes, and aunt, Ali-Acevedo-Hernandez.

Thousands of uniformed firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics rode chartered buses and the subway in their dress uniforms to mourn their slain colleague.

The NYPD closed streets surrounding the church to accommodate the mourners.

Many of those in uniform stood in formation outside the church, paying their respects with white-gloved salutes.

Leticia Ruiz, 59, of the Bronx came to the church nearly three hours before the funeral with her 10-year-old daughter. They held balloons with Arroyo’s name written on them.

“She had five kids. She was a very hardworking woman. And I think that she didn’t deserve what happened,” Ruiz said.

The NYPD has said that a reputed gang member, Jose Gonzalez, 25, of Fordham Heights, carjacked the ambulance, then ran Arroyo over after a scuffle in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx.

“Yadi was an amazing person,” said Alvin Suriel, division commander for the Bronx overseeing FDNY EMS operations, after Thursday’s wake. He called Arroyo an “absolute hero” for her efforts to foil a criminal the day she died and for saving lives during her 14-year career.

“Heaven’s gain is our loss.”

Arroyo, 44, is the mother of five children.

According to police, Gonzalez was riding on the back of Arroyo’s ambulance around 7 p.m. on March 16, and he jumped into the vehicle when Arroyo and her partner got out to investigate.

Arroyo tried to pull Gonzalez from the driver’s seat, but he put the ambulance in reverse, running her over before driving forward and slamming into three cars and a snowbank, the police said.

Gonzalez has been charged with murder, grand larceny and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. His next court date is April 5.