Driving across New York’s bridges and tunnels could soon be an easier, and more beautiful, experience under a plan unveiled Wednesday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to remove all toll gates by the end of next year and transform the structures into colorfully lit works of public art.

At the New York Historical Art Society in Manhattan, Cuomo announced the plan to introduce “open road” tolling on all Metropolitan Transportation Authority bridges and tunnels by 2018.

The system uses sensors and cameras to toll cars that pass through. Motorists without E-ZPass have a photo automatically taken of their license plate, and bills sent to their homes.

The MTA will begin rolling out the system at its crossings in January. “Tolls by Mail” has been in place at the Henry Hudson Bridge since 2012 and is also used along the New York Thruway said Cuomo, who called it a “proven system.”

“We want to build on this accomplishment and bring automatic tolling to every MTA crossing,” Cuomo said. “No more toll booths. No more crossings.”

Cuomo said the change will reduce traffic backups, saving commuters up to 21 hours a year and conserving a million gallons of fuel annually.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

As the Metropolitan Transportation Authority makes the improvements to its bridges and tunnels, it will also take the opportunity to beautify the structures with the introduction of several new art and design elements.

Gantries and entryways to bridges and tunnels will be adorned with decorative “veil walls” that will be both attractive and functional — serving as noise barriers for neighboring communities and also housing security personnel and equipment. Electronic signs will display various messages to drivers. A special construction material will allow the walls to shift patterns to a wind-powered “wave effect.”

New color accents, including sky blue ceilings, and energy efficient lighting will adorn the inside of the tunnels.

And colorful LED accents will transform area bridges into nightly light shows. A video featured at the announcement showed the luminescent bridges displaying red, white and blue during Independence Day, rainbow colors to honor Gay Pride, and blue and orange to commemorate a Mets World Series win.

Cuomo said the bridges can also coordinate to be lit the same color as the Empire State Building, the Freedom Tower and other structures. “It really is limitless,” Cuomo said.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

The LED installations are set to begin in January. Cuomo said all the improvements to the bridges and tunnels, including new security and storm hardening measures, will be funded through a combination of state, federal and MTA capital dollars.