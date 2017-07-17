Two passengers in a BMW were killed and the driver faces multiple charges after a four-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the Grand Central Parkway that closed parts of the busy roadway throughout the day, the NYPD said.

Several others injured in the 6:30 a.m. crash were transported to various hospitals for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. Among the injured were residents of Bellerose, New Hyde Park and Brooklyn, police said.

Both victims killed in the crash also lived in Brooklyn, an NYPD spokesman said early Monday.

Layon Campbell, 34, was sitting in the front passenger seat and was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens. Akeam Grant, 16, sitting in the back seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 2014 BMW, Andrew Shakespeare, 33, of Roselle, New Jersey, was charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, the NYPD said. He was expected to be arraigned Monday and was being held at Queens Central Booking, police said.

Shakespeare refused to take sobriety tests but had “watery, bloodshot eyes,” the police spokesman said.

While driving at a “high rate of speed” on the westbound side of the parkway near 188th Street, Shakespeare tried to change lanes and sideswiped a 2002 Nissan Sentra and a 2016 Nissan Rogue, the NYPD said.

The BMW and the Rogue went into the eastbound lanes, where a 2012 Mercedes-Benz SUV driven by a Brooklyn woman, 38, was struck by the BMW.

The Mercedes-Benz then careened into an embankment off the right shoulder, hit two trees and flipped over, police said early Monday. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz complained of pain in her right shoulder.

Shakespeare suffered a minor head injury, a male passenger, 21, suffered a right arm laceration, and another male passenger, 16, suffered trauma to his torso and right arm, the NYPD said.

The driver of the Sentra, an unidentified woman, 59, of Bellerose, suffered minor neck and back pain. The driver of the Rogue, an unidentified man, 52, of New Hyde Park, complained of neck and back pain. His front-seat passenger, a Brooklyn man, 50, suffered a right-leg injury. The third occupant, a Brooklyn man, 63, suffered a fractured rib and also complained of neck and back pain, the NYPD said.

The parkway fully reopened about 11 p.m., the spokesman said.

With Lisa Irizarry