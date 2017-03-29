Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after reports of a possible hazardous material at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday morning, the FDNY said.
The suspicious item was found in Terminal B Concourse D, but was later cleared from the airport, Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said. There were no details about what the substance was, she said.
Fire officials responded to a call about the substance at about 5:45 a.m., a spokeswoman said.
The three people were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, she said.
Terminal B Concourse D was closed from 5:49 to 6:27 a.m., Rodrigues said, and there are some check-in delays as a result of the incident.
