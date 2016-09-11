Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who abruptly left Sunday’s 9/11 ceremony in lower Manhattan, had been diagnosed with pneumonia days earlier, according to her campaign.

A video Sunday showed Clinton, 68, struggle to walk and being carried by aides into a van as she left Ground Zero.

The campaign earlier in the day said Clinton had felt “overheated,” and left the ceremony for her daughter Chelsea Clinton’s Manhattan apartment.

A later statement from her physician, Dr. Lisa R. Bardack, who is director of internal medicine at Mount Sinai Health System at CareMount Medical, said Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday during a “follow up evaluation of her prolonged cough.”

She was put on antibiotics and advised to rest and modify her schedule, according to the statement from the campaign.

“While at this morning’s event, she became overheated and dehydrated,” the statement read.

Bardack said she re-examined the candidate “and she is now rehydrated and recovering nicely.”

At 11:45 a.m. Sunday, a smiling Clinton had emerged from Chelsea Clinton’s apartment building, greeted a girl who ran up to her and waved to the crowd.

She said, “I’m feeling great, I’m feeling great.”

“It’s a beautiful day in New York,” Clinton said.

She then got into the van. Clinton arrived at her Westchester County home about 1:30 p.m., her campaign said.

Clinton’s camp has been fending off questions about the candidate’s health for months, many of them carried by conservative news outlets and social media.

Clinton suffered a concussion in 2012 after falling in her Chappaqua home, and was later hospitalized with a blood clot resulting from the concussion.

Her campaign has fervently denied any issues with her health.

Clinton’s longtime physician released a statement Aug. 16 refuting fake medical records circulating on social media and conservative websites. “To reiterate what I said in my previous statement, Secretary Clinton is in excellent health and fit to serve as President of the United States,” Bardack had written.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump also attended the 9/11 ceremony and left about 10:30 a.m. Clinton was seen speaking to officials such as Sen. Chuck Schumer and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) also attended the ceremony, greeting Clinton with a handshake and kiss before the event.

“It was not hot,” he said in an interview. “There was a breeze down there. No one was talking about” the weather.

During the ceremony, staff came up two or three times to ask if anyone wanted water. He didn’t see anyone take it.

About 9:30 a.m., he noticed Clinton leaving.

The man who shot and posted the video of Clinton was identified as New Jersey resident Zdenek Gazda, 50, who told BuzzFeed News that he supports Clinton.

Gazda told the online news outlet that he was at the Sept. 11 memorial service when he saw Clinton being led away.

“She looked like everything was fine and everything was good,” Gazda told BuzzFeed. “I just saw the secretary waiting for the van and the van came and she can’t walk inside and she gets helped. She lost her shoe and everything.”

At a rally last week in Cleveland, Clinton had a brief coughing fit on stage. She joked that she was “allergic” to Trump.

King said Clinton should release her medical records. “Listen, it could be bad luck. But if it happens at a national event, it raises questions. It’s important for her to get it off the table,” he said.

He added that Trump, who is 70, also should release his medical records. “If you’re asking of one, then everyone should,” King said.

With Alison Fox and Lisa Irizarry