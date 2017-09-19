Three congressional Democrats and the head of the New York City Council were arrested Tuesday in front of Trump Tower as they protested President Donald Trump’s roll back of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Reps. Adriano Espaillat, who represents portions of upper Manhattan and the South Bronx; Luis Gutiérrez of Illinois; and Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona were among elected officials who were arrested shortly after 12:40 p.m.

They had staged a sit-in outside Fifth Avenue skyscraper to call attention to the expiring Obama-era program that has shielded thousands of immigrant students and young adults brought to the United States illegally as minors from deportation.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito was with the House members and about a dozen protesters from the immigrant activist group Make the Road New York who sat in the street blocking traffic at Fifth Avenue at East 57th Street.

They urged Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress to renew DACA and offer those enrolled a path to citizenship.

“We have to protect all immigrants,” Mark-Viverito said, arguing that Trump’s immigration agenda “is ripping families apart.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The sit-in, part of a rally organized by Make the Road NY, drew dozens of other protesters who chanted “DACA yes! Raids no!”

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said they had reached a deal with Trump to revive DACA in exchange for Democrats’ support for increased border security funding.

White House officials said no deal was reached.