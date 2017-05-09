House Speaker Paul Ryan is expected to visit a Harlem charter school on Tuesday — drawing the ire of city officials and spurring calls for protests.

Ryan (R-Wis.) is to visit Success Academy 1 Charter School — part of a network of charter schools run by Eva Moskowitz, who was once under consideration to serve as President Donald Trump’s education secretary, according to multiple media reports.

Mindy Rosier, a special-education teacher at a public school that shares a building with Success Academy, said NYPD officials advised teachers and staff that Ryan’s visit on National Teacher’s Day would occur between noon and 2 p.m.

A coalition of liberal-leaning groups including the Working Families Party have said they will protest Ryan’s appearance at the school on West 118th Street.

Success Academy and Ryan’s office did not return emails seeking comment.

New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, speaking at an unrelated forum in the Bronx on Monday, called on protesters to rally against Ryan’s visit. The Democratic leader has been vocal in her opposition to the Trump administration and the Ryan-backed plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“I just got an alert here which is disturbing to me that Speaker Ryan will be in New York City visiting a charter school in Harlem and I hope we organize ourselves to send a very strong message about what we believe about all that he is doing,” Mark-Viverito said. “And coming into Harlem at that, right, where the decisions they’re making are having severe, detrimental impacts on communities that we represent is pretty, pretty disturbing.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio, during a Monday interview on NY1, said he would like to meet with Ryan during his visit to discuss the U.S. House vote to get rid of the Obama administration’s signature health care plan.

Meanwhile, Rosier, in an interview, said it was “a slap in the face to all the hardworking public school teachers out there,” that Ryan would choose to visit a city charter school while not scheduling a meeting with public school students and teachers.

“He should come downstairs to my all special needs [public school], and see how hard we work,” Rosier said. “Public schools are the majority in this country and he needs to familiarize himself with what we do.”

Several big names have visited Success Academy in the past, including Ivanka Trump in November and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).