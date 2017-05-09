House Speaker Paul Ryan toured a Harlem charter school on Tuesday, arriving to shouts of “Shame! Shame! Shame!” and leaving to jeers from protesters gathered outside.

Ryan (R-Wis.) visited Success Academy 1 Charter School — part of a network of charter schools run by Eva Moskowitz, who was once under consideration to serve as President Donald Trump’s education secretary.

His nearly hourlong visit also included meeting with special-needs students at a public school that shares the building with the charter school.

The event was closed to media, but Mindy Rosier, a special-education teacher at the public school that shares a building with Success Academy, told reporters that Ryan briefly met with autistic students in the public school.

“The class they went into is an extremely friendly class,” Rosier said when asked to describe how students reacted to Ryan’s visit.

Outside there was a less friendly crowd.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A coalition of liberal-leaning groups including the Working Families Party organized a protest against Ryan’s appearance at the school located on West 118th Street.

Dozens of protesters, several banging drums and chanting “Health care for all, not just for Paul,” marched on the sidewalk across from the school’s entrance behind police barricades. Nearly a dozen police officers stood guard outside of the school.

Margot Becker, 56, an Upper West Side resident, said she wanted to send the message to Ryan that the GOP and Trump agenda was “not welcome in New York City.”

“We do not want Paul Ryan in our city visiting a school on Malcolm X Boulevard, a school with mostly minority children, to have a photo op,” Becker said.

Zakiyah Ansari, advocacy director for the Alliance for Quality Education, criticized Moskowitz for inviting Ryan to visit the school.

“Why do you bring someone like that to the school? For political points and monetary gains,” Ansari said.

New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, speaking at an unrelated forum in the Bronx on Monday, called on protesters to rally against Ryan’s visit. The Democratic leader has been vocal in her opposition to the Trump administration and the Ryan-backed plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, during a Monday interview on NY1 News, said he would like to meet with Ryan during his visit to discuss the U.S. House vote to get rid of the Obama administration’s signature health care plan.

Several big names have visited Success Academy in the past, including Ivanka Trump in November and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).