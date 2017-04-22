Thousands of scientists and their allies are marching through Manhattan to protest President Donald Trump’s approach to science, including his job picks for top regulatory posts and proposed cuts to research funding.

At noon Saturday, the March for Science stretched north for at least a dozen blocks from Trump Tower near Columbus Circle.

The march, coinciding with Earth Day, was set for more than 500 cities worldwide, anchored in Washington, D.C. Demonstrations were also planned on Long Island.

“SCIENCE IS NOT A LIBERAL CONSPIRACY,” read one sign in the New York City protest. “STOP THE WAR ON FACTS.”

“KEEP CALM AND TEST YOUR HYPOTHESES,” read another. “SCIENCE TRUMPS DENIAL.”

Christina Lowenstein, 55 of Manhattan, stood on Broadway handing out pink pro-science paper caps in the style of the “pussyhats” worn by women’s rights advocates critical of Trump.

“We can’t believe we even have to say that we’re in favor of science, quite frankly,” she said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Peter Haugen, a 45-year-old psychologist from New Jersey, said he’s alarmed at proposed cuts to the National Institutes of Health, which he says will imperil health and the fight against diseases and chronic illnesses.

“I don’t know that there’s anything that cuts closer to home than life or death,” he said.

But Jim MacDonald, 67, an actuary from Flushing, Queens, stood near the demonstrators holding a “THANK GOD FOR TRUMP” sign above his head.

“I’m angry, because these people are pretending to have a science march when really it is this week’s anti-Trump march,” he said.

The protest put scientists, who generally shy away from advocacy and whose work depends on objective experimentation, into a more public position.

Organizers portrayed the march as political but not partisan, promoting the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including proposed U.S. government budget cuts.

Signs and banners readied for the Washington rally reflected anger, humor and obscure scientific references, such as a 7-year-old’s “No Taxation Without Taxonomy.” Taxonomy is the science of classifying animals, plants and other organisms.

The sign that 9-year-old Sam Klimas held was red, handmade and personal: “Science saved my life.”

He had a form of brain cancer and has been healthy for eight years now. His mother, grandmother and brother traveled with him from Parkersburg, West Virginia. “I have to do everything I can to oppose the policies of this administration,” said his grandmother, Susan Sharp.

Scientists involved in the march said they were anxious about political and public rejection of established science such as climate change and the safety of vaccine immunizations.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Scientists find it appalling that evidence has been crowded out by ideological assertions,” said Rush Holt, a former physicist and Democratic congressman who runs the American Association for the Advancement of Science. “It is not just about Donald Trump, but there is also no question that marchers are saying ‘when the shoe fits.”

Judy Twigg, a public health professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, was aiming one of her signs at the president. The sign showed the periodic table of chemical elements and said: “You’re out of your element Donny (Trump).” For Twigg, who was wearing a T-shirt that said “Science is not a liberal conspiracy,” research is a matter of life and death on issues such as polio and child mortality.

Despite saying the march was not partisan, Holt acknowledged it was only dreamed up at the Women’s March on Washington, a day after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“It’s not about the current administration. The truth is we should have been marching for science 30 years ago, 20 years, 10 years ago,” said co-organizer and public health researcher Caroline Weinberg. “The current [political] situation took us from kind of ignoring science to blatantly attacking it. And that seems to be galvanizing people in a way it never has before . . . It’s just sort of relentless attacks on science.”

“The scientific method was developed to be nonpartisan and objective,” Weinberg said. “It should be embraced by both parties.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Christine McEntee, executive director of the American Geophysical Union, a global professional organization of earth and space scientists, cited concerns by scientists and threats to research as a result of elections in the U.S. and other countries.

With AP