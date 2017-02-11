More than 500 protesters rallied against a wave of deportation raids against undocumented workers across the nation Saturday afternoon in Manhattan.

The peaceful protest at Greenwich Village’s Washington Square Park also took aim at the NYPD’s broken windows policy, which targets petty offenses to forestall major crimes.

“People are being deported for jumping [subway] turnstiles,” Jasmar Trujillo, 38, of the Coalition To End Broken Windows told the crowd. “New York City is not a sanctuary city. Broken windows puts our most vulnerable at risk.”

Demonstrators responded with chants of “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” to the beat of drums.

Jamie Heinz, 72, of Manhattan, who has attended a dozen marches and rallies since Donald Trump was elected president, said she’s inspired by the public protests.

“There is major hope with all these people resisting. We cannot give up,” said Heinz, who protested segregation in the 1950s.

“People are pressing his [Trump’s] thin skin,” said Heinz of the daily marches and rallies. “As long as we resist there is hope.”

Puppeteer-artist Elliot Crown, 45, donned a paper Trump mask adorned with a plastic crown.

“We all have to stand up and restore democracy, and strengthen our Constitution. We have never faced these challenges. It is time for all good people to stand up,” Crown said.