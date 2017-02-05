Volunteer lawyers at Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 4 regrouped on Sunday after two federal court rulings halted President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“We’re shifting into the next phase,” said Camille Mackler, an attorney with the New York Immigration Coalition, the organization that has coordinated weeklong efforts to provide free lawyers for travelers affected by the ban.

The legal back and forth between Trump and the judicial branch over his executive order issued Jan. 27 has the organization gearing up for future battles, Mackler said. Over the past week, the volunteer lawyers have assisted 220 families, she said.

A federal appeals court in San Francisco on Sunday denied the Justice Department’s request for an immediate reinstatement of the ban on accepting travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and all refugees.

The Trump administration had appealed a temporary order restraining the ban nationwide, saying that a federal judge in Seattle overreached by “second-guessing” the president on a matter of national security.

The appeals court’s denial of an immediate stay means the legal fight over the ban will continue for days at least. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco asked challengers of the ban to respond by early Monday, and for the Justice Department to file a counter-response by the evening.

At JFK on Sunday, about 15 volunteer lawyers were sitting at tables in an ad hoc legal aid center in Terminal 4 while about 15 more volunteers were spread throughout the airport meeting scheduled flights at the request of concerned family members, Mackler said. Volunteers held signs at the Terminal 4 arrival area in English and Arabic offering legal aid to travelers.

“We think we’re going to have to do this rapid response for the next four years,” Mackler said. “Everyone’s nervous.”

Volunteers will continue to go to the airports and they plan to set up an off-site center to continue their work, she said.

“We don’t want to overstay our welcome,” Mackey said of Terminal 4, but “we’ll still have volunteers at all the terminals.”

Reneé Paradis, who has a private practice in Brooklyn, said she is working at the airport with two Iraqis who were affected by the ban. One is a 24-year-old woman who Paradis said spent two years waiting for a visa to join her husband, an American citizen, in the U.S. The woman, who went to Jordan as a refugee, received her visa and was about to come to the U.S. when the travel ban went into effect. She was not allowed to board a New York-bound plane in Amman. She’s going to try again, traveling with the American citizen family members, before the window shuts again, Paradis said.

“We hope they get into the air while the temporary restraining order is in effect,” Paradis said.

With The Associated Press