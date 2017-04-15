The discovery of what appeared to be a grenade at a freight building at Kennedy Airport on Saturday afternoon prompted a short evacuation of the building and an investigation by the NYPD’s bomb squad, according to the Port Authority.
“The grenade was found to be an inactive training device being shipped legitimately for military training,” a Port Authority spokesman said by email.
The alarm was raised at around 4:15 p.m. at Building #77, which is run by World Freight Services and has a number of tenants, he said. Dozens of people were evacuated from the building, according to the spokesman, but they were allowed back in after authorities determined the device was not harmful.
“All is clear and everyone has been back in the building for about an hour,” the spokesman said at 7:30 p.m.
