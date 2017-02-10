Port Authority officials said the pilot of a plane bound for Buenos Aires from Kennedy Airport reported a fire in its engine Thursday night, but first responders found no flames.
The incident, which occurred shortly after 10 p.m., was being investigated but there were no injuries to passenger or crew of the Argentina Air plane, said Steve Coleman, a Port Authority spokesman.
Coleman said Port Authority emergency crews inspected the plane but found nothing to indicate there had been a fire.DataAirport departures, capacitysee alsoNYC-area airport updates
“When our emergency trucks arrived, they found no evidence of a fire,” he said shortly before midnight Thursday. “And the crews escorted that plane back to its gate where it could be checked out.”
It was unclear how many passengers and crew were on board or whether they would board the flight again or take another plane.
