Newspaper icon Jimmy Breslin, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist who pilloried the powerful and celebrated working people in columns for Newsday and other publications, died Sunday morning.

He was 88, said his widow, Ronnie Eldridge, adding: “We had 34 wonderful years together. It was quite an adventure.”

Dr. William Cole, the Breslin family physician and a friend for the past 15 years, said Breslin died in his Manhattan home at about 8 a.m. Sunday. The cause of death, Cole said, was pneumonia.

“Jimmy lived a long, full, interesting, complicated life,” Cole said. “He was still Jimmy to the end — cantankerous, opinionated and funny.”

Breslin wrote the issues of the day through the common man. He won the 1986 Pulitzer Prize for a column he did for the New York Daily News about the AIDS epidemic, but focusing on one sufferer’s story.

In awarding him the prize, the board cited him “for columns which consistently champion ordinary citizens.”

Breslin was best known for his columns on the Son of Sam murders and his interview with the man who dug President John F. Kennedy’s grave. His work also appeared in the Daily News, the New York Post, the New York Herald Tribune and the New York Journal American.

“Jimmy didn’t work from a desk,” said former Newsday editor John Mancini, who worked with Breslin from 1988 to 2008. “He believed that if you went out and spoke to the people, you could champion the people.”

Former Daily News columnist Denis Hamill praised Breslin Sunday morning, saying: “Jimmy was a Pulitzer Prize winning master of the city column. His work will outlive us all.”

Breslin was known for his brusque, outspoken manner, which often infuriated readers and even colleagues.

Newsday suspended the columnist in 1990 after he made comments to a Korean-American reporter in the Queens bureau.

Despite apologizing, he later told a reporter: “I’m tired of being sensitive. You’re asking me to behave because people think I should?

“The thing is called freedom of speech, in case people have forgotten that such a thing does exist,” he said. “What are we in, a totalitarian state? I can say anything I - - - please.”

But he also commanded respect in the newsrooms he wrote in, intimidating those who admired his fierce drive and knew his reputation for being a curmudgeon.

Glenn Thrush, chief White House correspondent for The New York Times and former Newsday reporter, tweeted: “Not a day I walk into this White House without thinking ‘How the hell would Jimmy deal with these guys?’ ”

Newsday law enforcement reporter Anthony DeStefano recalled the first day Breslin showed up for his stint at Newsday in 1987.

“I remember coming in early about 9 a.m. and hearing the ‘pop-pop-pop’ sound of what I thought was popcorn being made in the office microwave,” recalled DeStefano. “Curious, I followed the sound to a room near my desk and peered around the door. There was Jimmy Breslin, who was attacking the computer keyboard so aggressively and with so much vigor to pound out his column that it sounded like a machine gun — or the popcorn maker.”

Breslin wrote about everyday people, taking pot shots regularly at those in power even as he cultivated long-standing relationships with some of them.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) tweeted: “Jimmy Breslin died today & large part of NY died w him. He was a gifted writer who understood City’s streets & people like no one else . . . I enjoyed years of warm friendship & cold estrangement. But that was Jimmy.”

Other prominent New York politicians weighed in via Twitter on the loss.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote: “The sidewalks of NY have lost a great one, Jimmy Breslin. Long before 9/11, Jimmy was showing how great average New Yorkers are.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: “Jimmy Breslin’s sharp wit and dedication to bringing the truth to New Yorkers was unmatched in journalism. He will be missed.”

In 1969, he did run for office unsuccessfully himself. Along with writer Normal Mailer, who ran for mayor, Breslin ran for president of the City Council.