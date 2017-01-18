Former State Senate Democratic leader John Sampson is scheduled Wednesday to be sentenced on corruption charges by a Brooklyn federal judge.

The expected sentencing will come four months after U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry denied Sampson a new trial after his conviction in July 2015. Sampson, who was elected in 1996, faces up to 20 years in prison.

The onetime Brooklyn pol was found guilty of obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI during a probe of alleged embezzlement from escrow accounts. The trial revealed that Sampson took $188,500 from escrow funds he oversaw as a court-appointed referee in foreclosure sales. That money, prosecutors said, was used to finance his campaign for Brooklyn district attorney in 2005.

He had first challenged the conviction on technical grounds, but in February Irizarry declined the request to have it overturned.

In his most recent bid for a new trial, Sampson had argued that a post-conviction Supreme Court ruling narrowing federal bribery laws required a new trial.

Irizarry rejected that petition in September, saying that although prosecutors had introduced evidence of favors that Sampson had done for the broker, including contacting state agencies and private parties, the former state senator was not charged with or convicted of bribery and, therefore, the Supreme Court ruling was not applicable.