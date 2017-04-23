HIGHLIGHTS Senator urges improved communication among agencies

Says more training needed to boost security at transit hub

A stampede at Penn Station this month that injured 16 people has spurred Sen. Chuck Schumer to call for the creation of a joint command center at the busy transit hub aimed at improving communication among various agencies patrolling the station.

“The panic and the chaos that ensued raises disturbing questions,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said at a news conference Sunday outside the midtown Manhattan rail station. “It makes me wonder just who’s in charge here? So many different agencies, so many jurisdictions . . . it’s imperative that the agencies here, Amtrak above all, get their house in order to not let this happen again.”

Schumer, the Senate minority leader, said a centralized command center would have helped prevent the mass confusion and chaos that erupted at the crowded terminal on April 14 when scores of commuters scrambled to flee the area amid false reports that shots had been fired. In actuality, an Amtrak police officer had used a stun gun on an unruly man.

VIDEO: Chaos at Penn Station after Amtrak Police tasered an emotionally disturbed person #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/d17PZUlqw4 — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) April 14, 2017

The incident underscored the need for more training and drills and coordination among the multiple law enforcement agencies overseeing security at the station, Schumer said. They include Amtrak, the National Guard, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NJ Transit and the NYPD, he said.

“Public spaces are a real challenge to law enforcement and any mishap could prove deadly,” Schumer said. “That’s why we need to make sure law enforcement has the resources, training and coordination required to better protect the public.”

Schumer also pressed the federal government to boost funding for Amtrak, noting that “Amtrak security funding has dropped 60 percent since 2009.” He also urged the Department of Homeland Security to issue recommendations to keep mass transit hubs “safer in the event of another false shooter scare.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Schumer said he has reached out to the patchwork of agencies involved and said “they’re very open to the ideas.”

Last year, Schumer pressed for the creation of a command station at Kennedy Airport in response to a similar stampede incident in August triggered by false reports of a shooting. A temporary command station had since been established, with the agencies working on the construction of a permanent office, Schumer said.