A judge on Friday scheduled the trial of accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman for April 2018 during a brief hearing in Brooklyn federal court.

Defense lawyers were openly skeptical about whether the case will be ready for trial by then, but after U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan set the date, prosecutor Andrea Goldbarg said she anticipated the April 16 trial would take two to three months.

“I realize it is somewhat aspirational . . . but let’s give it the old college try,” Cogan said.

The hearing came one day after the judge issued an 18-page ruling that refused relief on a series of complaints from Guzman about high-security solitary confinement conditions in the Manhattan federal jail where he is being held.

Cogan dismissed an offer from Amnesty International to visit Guzman and report on conditions, and upheld a ban on visits or phone calls with his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, which officials fear Guzman could use to pass coded messages and keep running his alleged drug empire.

Coronel, dressed in white, was present Friday in the front row of the courtroom, and Guzman, wearing a blue prison smock, looked in her direction repeatedly during the hearing.

She did not speak to reporters after the hearing. “He and his wife are both upset that they are not going to be able to see each other,” defense lawyer Michael Schneider said.

Guzman, 59, has been held in the high-security wing of the Metropolitan Correction Center in Manhattan since he was extradited from Mexico in January.

He is charged with running the Sinaloa Cartel, a murderously violent cocaine smuggling enterprise, and he twice escaped from prisons in Mexico.

Schneider and another defense lawyer, Michelle Gelernt, said Friday that they plan to file a motion to dismiss the charges, alleging that his extradition to Brooklyn was illegal.