A Manhattan federal judge has ordered The New York Times to produce the author of an editorial on Sarah Palin to be examined under oath by her lawyers in a suit over whether she was defamed by a claim that her political committee incited the gunman who shot former Rep. Gabby Giffords.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said he needs to hear from the author or authors of the June editorial to decide whether to allow the former GOP vice presidential candidate’s defamation suit to go forward.

Times lawyers have moved to dismiss the suit, claiming that although the editorial may have been error in claiming Palin incited the shooting by putting out an ad with crosshairs over Giffords’ district, the paper didn’t act with malice — the standard for proving defamation involving a public figure.

Rakoff said the claim that the paper had malice — acting recklessly, or with knowledge of falsity — was based on the fact that in addition to the editorial, the Times also had articles that truthfully said there was no link proven between the shooting and the Palin ad.

“These prior stories arguably would only evidence actual malice if the person(s) who wrote the editorial were aware of them,” Rakoff wrote. “This is information peculiarly within the knowledge of defendant; but on it arguably depends the reasonableness . . . of inferring actual malice.”

The judge’s order said the writers will be “examined under oath on Aug. 16 by defense counsel for no more than thirty (30) minutes, to be followed by cross-examination of plaintiff’s counsel of no more than forty-five (45) minutes, to be followed by no more than fifteen (15) minutes of redirect by defense counsel.”

Rakoff said he may question the writers as well.