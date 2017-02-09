Jurors in the retrial of Pedro Hernandez for allegedly murdering 6-year-old Etan Patz continued deliberations Thursday for a seventh day despite thick snow swirling around the lower Manhattan courthouse.

Beginning at 11 a.m., about an hour after their usual start time, members of the panel sent out one note, asking to look at a garbage bag similar to one that prosecutors say Hernandez used to wrap Etan’s body, and a model of the building and alley where he allegedly dumped it.

Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley had ordered jurors to report for duty despite weather warnings, and the courthouse at 111 Centre St. had only a skeleton staff, with other judges borrowing Wiley’s courtroom to conduct proceedings while the jury was out.

Hernandez, 54, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, was a clerk working at a bodega in Etan’s SoHo neighborhood at the time of the boy’s disappearance on his way to catch a school bus in 1979, which became one of the nation’s most notorious missing child cases.

The child’s body has not been found, but in 2012 a relative of Hernandez told police he had made inculpatory remarks over the years. After a lengthy police interrogation, Hernandez eventually recorded two confessions.

He told cops he lured Etan into the bodega basement by offering him a soda, strangled him to death, put his body in a garbage bag and produce box, and carried it to an alley near a dumpster two blocks away. He gave no motive, but prosecutors say he likely tried to sexually assault Etan.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Defense lawyers argue that Hernandez’s confession didn’t fit some facts — he said the boy had no hat, but Etan was in fact wearing a hat — and that it was a delusion produced by a mental disorder. They also claim the real culprit was a convicted child molester who had a link to Etan’s family.

Hernandez is charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping. His first trial, in 2015, ended with a jury deadlocked 11-1 for conviction after 17 days of deliberation.

The current jury has given no indication that it is at an impasse.