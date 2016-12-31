A fire in the Kew Gardens neighborhood of Queens on Friday destroyed 14 stores, the New York City Fire Department said.
Extinguishing the blaze took almost six hours and nearly 200 firefighters, said firefighter John Ryan, an FDNY spokesman.
“It’s pretty serious,” he said Saturday morning. “The buildings are pretty destroyed.”
No civilians were hurt, though three firefighters sustained minor injuries, Ryan said. Two went to nearby New York Hospital Queens and a third refused medical treatment.
The initial 911 call, Friday at about 6:30 p.m., reported a fire at 77-49 Vleigh Place, near a law office and several kosher eateries. The fire was brought under control — after five alarms, meaning four additional groups of firefighters needed to be brought in — at about 12:05 a.m. on Saturday.
The storefront businesses are in an orthodox Jewish neighborhood and were likely unoccupied because of the Sabbath, when observant Jews don’t work or visit stores.
Ryan said the cause of the fire was unknown and being investigated.
