Kwauhuru Govan, the Brooklyn man charged with the cold-case dismemberment and murder of Rashawn Brazell in 2005, appeared to mouth the words “I love you” to his alleged victim’s mother in a court appearance on Friday.

Govan, 38, was carried in and out of court kicking and screaming when he was first charged last week with cutting up Brazell and distributing his body parts in subway tunnels, and couldn’t be arraigned because he refused to be fingerprinted.

On Friday, surrounded by seven court officers and cuffed behind his back, he was calm and compliant when he entered the Brooklyn Supreme Court courtroom in an orange jail jumpsuit. But before sitting he looked directly at Desire Brazell in the second row.

“You know, I love you,” he appeared to say in a barely audible voice. Govan had been a neighbor of Brazell and her son, 19-year-old Rashawn, at the time of the boy’s disappearance in 2005.

Desire Brazell declined to comment on the exchange leaving court. Govan’s lawyer said he understood his client was a relative through marriage of Brazell, but the Brooklyn district attorney’s office said that wasn’t true.

Govan was in jail in Florida on robbery charges late last year when authorities in Brooklyn charged him with the 2004 unsolved slaying of Sharabia Thomas, 17, based on a new DNA match.

Investigators then realized he had been a neighbor of Brazell, and were able to link him to that slaying as well. Police have said he is under investigation as a potential serial killer in a number of other unsolved slayings.

He pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in the Brazell case Friday and was held without bail. He previously pleaded not guilty in the Thomas case.

Prosecutors released a description of his questioning, in which he described himself as a Jehovah’s Witness who didn’t socialize with any of his neighbors and particularly Deshawn Brazell, who he called his “cousin” and described as an “abomination.”

“The defendant did not hang out with Rashawn because Rashawn was an abomination according to the Bible, and that because of his Jehovah faith the defendant was not permitted to associate with gays,” the report said. Brazell’s mother has said he was bisexual, according to news reports.

Investigators said Govan acknowledged that Brazell was not his “actual family” and maintained he had been in St. Louis at the time of Brazell’s killing and didn’t attend the teen’s funeral, but later amended that claim.

Govan “admitted that his name was on the funeral attendee register, but denied that it was his handwriting, and then stated that it kind of looked like his handwriting,” the report of his interrogation said. “The defendant then stated that his dates are a little scrambled and that he did in fact attend Rashawn’s funeral.”

Govan’s next appearance in court was scheduled for May 12.