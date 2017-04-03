HIGHLIGHTS Lawmakers call for safety review after 2nd incident

causing service disruptions in less than two weeks

Thousands of LIRR riders will have to cope with more service disruptions during the Tuesday morning commute, with the rail road announcing plans to cancel ten trains and shorten the routes of several others due to a New Jersey Transit derailment at Penn Station Monday.

“As Amtrak crews continue to work around the clock to repair tracks damaged in Monday morning’s derailment of an NJ TRANSIT train, the Long Island Rail Road will need to cancel 10 morning rush hour trains to Penn Station on Tuesday, terminate four other trains at Jamaica, and divert one other train to Hunterspoint Avenue, Queens,” the LIRR said in a Monday night statement.

“The remaining LIRR trains to Penn Station could experience delays and crowding,” the rail road said, adding that the rail road will operate on or near normal schedules to Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, and Hunterspoint Avenue, Queens.

The derailment Monday at Penn Station — the second in less than two weeks — had again caused major service disruptions for several thousand LIRR commuters and prompted two state lawmakers to call for safety improvements and better administration of the hub.

NJ Transit officials said that about 9 a.m., three middle cars of a 10-car train came off the rails as the train pulled into Penn Station’s Track 9 at slow speed. Four passengers on the train, which carried 1,200 people, suffered minor injuries, according to NJ Transit.

The derailment affected NJ Transit and Amtrak service between Penn and New Jersey, and also impacted the LIRR, which gave up access to some tracks so the other two railroads could operate. “The move means four of the nine Penn Station tracks used by the LIRR for the evening rush hour are not available for use as a result of the derailment,” the LIRR said in a statement.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

As owner of Penn, Amtrak is responsible for all repairs and maintenance at the station and its tunnels, even though it operates the fewest trains there. The LIRR operates the most.

State Sen. Elaine Phillips (R-Manhasset) said she is concerned about the recent derailments at Penn, one of the busiest rail hubs in North America. According to Amtrak, more than 650,000 people pass through the station each day, twice as many people as Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark-Liberty airports combined, she said.

“While thankfully there were no serious injuries reported, there were still significant impacts; hundreds of thousands of people saw service cancellations and delays,’’ she said. ‘‘Amtrak ... should immediately review its infrastructure and examine what steps it can take to prevent these types of accidents, before another one happens.”

After Monday’s derailment, Sen. Todd Kaminsky added his voice to those calling for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to take over Penn.

“Today is yet another round of frustrating LIRR cancellations and delays due to problems at Penn Station,” Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said in a statement. “Commuters deserve reliable public transportation, and Amtrak has proven that they cannot deliver.”

About 3:45 p.m., the LIRR warned commuters it would run 26 fewer trains from Penn during the evening rush, with 18 being canceled and eight others originating from different stations. The railroad also said it would suspend westbound service into Penn for two hours to allow for repair work.

“We don’t like this any more than our customers do,” LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said. The trains were running on or close to schedule as of about 8:30 p.m., the LIRR said.

The situation was similar to March 24, when an Amtrak Acela Express train bound for Washington, D.C., partially derailed as it pulled out of Penn, scraping the side of an arriving NJ Transit train. The incident cut the LIRR’s rush-hour capacity in half at Penn and resulted in nearly 30 cancellations.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Unlike then, however, the LIRR got word to its customers early Monday about the potential for major service disruptions during the evening rush, making for a less-chaotic scene at Penn because some commuters left work early or headed to the railroad’s two other New York City terminals, in Brooklyn and Long Island City, Queens, to catch a train home.

Kim Waymer, of Baldwin, headed home early from her job in a Midtown publishing office after receiving an alert from the LIRR’s mobile app about the situation.

“I left my job early last week for the same reason. This is ridiculous,” Waymer, 56, said. “How come they couldn’t get it [the derailment] cleared up by 5?”

Another commuter said he’s gotten used to frequent LIRR rush-hour service disruptions.

“This is the new normal,” said Harlem schoolteacher Mitchell Travon, 32, of Hempstead, whose train was canceled. “There’s nothing you can really do. It’s the biggest city in the world. Small problems like this happen. You just got to roll with the punches.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The situation was similar to that from March 24, when an Amtrak Acela Express train bound for Washington partially derailed as it pulled out of Penn Station, scraping the side of an arriving NJ Transit train. The incident cut the LIRR’s rush-hour capacity in half at Penn and resulted in nearly 30 cancellations.

Unlike then, the LIRR got word to its customers early Monday about the potential for major service disruptions during the evening rush — allowing some commuters to leave work early or head to railroad’s two other New York City terminals, in Brooklyn and Long Island City, Queens.

Kim Waymer, of Baldwin, headed home early from her job in a midtown publishing office after receiving an alert from the LIRR’s mobile app about the situation.

“I left my job early last week for the same reason. This is ridiculous,” Waymer, 56 said. “How come they couldn’t get it [the derailment] cleared up by 5?”

Others said they had gotten used to the frequency of LIRR rush-hour service disruptions.

“This is the new normal,” said Harlem schoolteacher Mitchell Travon, 32, of Hempstead, whose train was among those canceled at Penn. “There’s nothing you can really do. It’s the biggest city in the world. Small problems like this happen. You just got to roll with the punches.”