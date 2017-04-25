The Long Island Rail Road warned eastbound riders to expect delays and cancellations and suspended westbound service to Penn Station during Tuesday’s evening rush hour after Amtrak reported a power problem in an East River tunnel, officials said.

During the latest disruption, one of a recent series of problems affecting commuters, the New York City Transit system will cross-honor fares between Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal, the LIRR said.

Amtrak’s twitter attributed its latest difficulty to a problem with an overhead line.

A spokesman for the national railroad, which owns and runs Penn Station, had no immediate comment.