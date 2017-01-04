The story was reported by Mark Morales and Ivan Pereira. It was written by Joan Gralla.

Daniela Roth of Valley Stream was sitting in the first car of the 7:18 a.m. Long Island Rail Road train from Far Rockaway on Wednesday morning when she began to feel it jump the rail.

“Then we heard the metal screeching, and it felt like it was forever,” she said. “And then we saw the smoke.”

“We were catapulted. Anyone who was standing fell,” she said. “We were trying to knock on the door to see if the conductor was OK. I don’t know what happened to him.”

The first car was “completely lifted up into the air,” said Aaron D. Neufeld, 26, of North Woodmere, who was thankful he had happened to opt for the second car.

“There was shattered glass, there were some people on the platform crying. I saw some bloody faces,” said Neufeld, a paralegal, who works in lower Manhattan.

More than 100 people were hurt when Train 2817 slammed into the safety bumper at the end of Track 6 in the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn about 8:15 a.m., but none of the injuries were life-threatening, officials said.

Witnesses said some of the passengers who were standing as the train neared its final stop “went flying.” Some of those still seated ricocheted off seats, walls and windows, along with their belongings.

About 430 people were aboard, less than the 600 to 700 initially reported. The train appeared to be traveling less than 10 to 15 mph, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said.

At least one deadly hazard was averted.

A rail pierced the bottom of the first car but did not hit anyone, fire officials told News 12.

On Feb. 3, 2015, passengers on Metro-North Harlem Line were not nearly as lucky; about 400 feet of the third rail ripped through the front car’s floor after it struck a sport utility vehicle at a grade-crossing. Five passengers and the SUV driver were killed in the collision and fire that resulted; that train was traveling nearly 60 mph.

To some of those who caught Wednesday morning’s Far Rockaway train, the collision and smoke revived memories of what remains the country’s worst terrorist attack.

Wendy Gerzog, 57, of Lawrence, an operations manager for S&P Corp., the rating agency, in lower Manhattan, noted she was just one block away from the World Trade Center on Sept 11, 2001, the day terror attacks brought the towers down.

After the derailment, Gerzog, who was traveling in the lead car, said: “I was so scared, especially after Sept. 11, [because] you don’t know what it was,” she said. “There was smoke all over. I don’t know where it was from.”

During the impact, “We all went backwards and forward.”

She was one of a number of people who were thrown to the floor.

“I couldn’t get up because I was hurting so bad.”

And exiting the lead car was far from easy.

“We couldn’t get out because it [the car] was raised.”

Donette Smith, of the Gibson neighborhood in Valley Stream, an auditor in her 50s, also is one of the many people for whom disasters almost inevitably bring back memories of 9/11.

During the crash, “All sorts of things went through my head: terrorism, derailment, because the impact was so great, she said. “Nobody expected this.”

“When the train came into the station, there was a screeching jerk and everybody fell,” she said. “We helped each other out and when we came out there was smoke and pandemonium.”

Smith, who suffered back pain, was seated in the second car with two friends with whom she always commutes. The trio, who all work in the financial district, were recuperating at The Brooklyn Hospital Center.

Neufeld, who had caught the train in the Five Towns area, said nothing seemed amiss as the train neared its destination; it looked like this would be another routine commute.

“We were approaching Atlantic Terminal. It seemed like a normal approach to me. I heard after the crash some people felt like we were going a little bit too quickly.”

The train was about four minutes behind schedule, MTA officials said.

“But it wasn’t anything out of the norm because people were still standing up out of their seats walking through the aisle, walking towards the doors, ready to disembark,” Neufeld said. “When we heard that boom, everyone who was standing went flying, bags went flying. I was sitting. Thankfully I just got thrown into the seat in front of me.”

Perhaps because they were so stunned, neither passengers nor officials reacted immediately, he said.

“It was an eerie quiet for the first 60 seconds,” Neufeld said. “There were no announcements made.”

But passengers began checking on each other, he said.

“Nobody was quite sure what happened until what I assume were MTA workers on the platform [were] shouting: ‘There’s smoke, there’s smoke, you gotta get out! You gotta get out!’ ”

Objects once seen as essential lost their significance in the emergency and were abandoned.

“I saw some makeup, people had left things behind on their chairs,” Neufeld said.

Only after he had safely exited the second car did the full weight of what had happened begin to sink in, Neufeld said, as he viewed the first car, tilted into the air.

“And whoever was in the first car, if they weren’t injured or were able to move, either had to retreat back to the second car to evacuate or had to wait for medical personnel to assist them out of the first car because it was too elevated for them to get off.”

Neufeld noted how what seem to be inconsequential decisions can become momentous.

“The first car is the quiet car,” he said. “Not today. If I wanted to sleep I would be in the first car. That’s where I would have been. It could have been a lot worse.”