The Republicans’ presumptive mayoral candidate, Nicole Malliotakis, said on Tuesday that she would freeze most municipal hiring, with the goal of cutting New York City’s public workforce except emergency personnel.

Malliotakis said she’s troubled by how many people work for the city — nearly 330,000 in the current fiscal year, the biggest number in municipal history — which has grown from about 297,000 in 2014, the year incumbent Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, took office.

“We wouldn’t hire new people unless they’re emergency personnel” — police, fire, medics. Malliotakis said, adding: “Other than emergency personnel, we shouldn’t be growing bureaucracy.”

For instance, she’d scrutinize the 1,900 administrative employees at the city Department of Education, which runs the public schools that teach 1.1 million children, and avoid replacing retirees in nearly every agency.

At a news conference announcing the plan outside City Hall, Malliotakis suggested giving de Blasio a Red Bull energy drink, a dig at his penchant for tardiness and a report that he naps during the workday.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

She said the money saved by the workforce ought to be used to fund the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s subway “rescue” plan — proposed to make short-term fixes to a transit system reeling from record delays and breakdowns. De Blasio opposes the plan, noting the state has raided the MTA budget for years for other priorities.

On Monday, de Blasio has proposed increasing the highest income tax rate about a half a percentage point, to about 4.4 percent from about 3.9 percent, for single filers paid more than $500,000 a year, or married people who make more than $1 million. Malliotakis opposes his plan, saying, “We don’t need to keep asking people for more money.”

De Blasio spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein wrote, “The mayor believes the wealthiest 1 percent of New Yorkers should pay for these critical system improvements. Some critics apparently believe the bill should be paid with the tax dollars of hard-working middle-class and low-income New Yorkers. That’s wrong.”

Goldstein said the headcount growth under de Blasio criticized by Malliotakis can be attributed to the hiring of more cops, new prekindergarten classes and more jail guards.