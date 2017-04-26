A thief who favored the secure passenger areas of Kennedy Airport shoplifted more than $14,000 worth of fragrances on three days and more than $4,000 in jewelry on another day, Port Authority police said Wednesday.

Eric Love, 50, was arrested Tuesday at Kennedy by Port Authority detectives who recognized him from images lifted from surveillance cameras, spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said.

Love would buy tickets for a flight to get past security screening points and would sometimes board a plane, but other times would exit the airport and cash in his ticket, Pentangelo said.

Love bought 14 airline tickets at Kennedy between January and April, but only flew five times, and all the flights were to Los Angeles, Pentangelo said.

Although he gave a home address in Schenectady, Love would drive to Kennedy and park there, Pentangelo said.

On Jan. 23, April 2 and April 14, the spokesman said, Love stole a total of 52 containers of fragrance — including Dior, Gucci and Tom Ford — worth about $14,000 from the duty-free store in the A Wing of Terminal 4.

On April 14, Love stole 18 Fitbit devices worth about $4,000 from Hudson News, near gate B20, the spokesman said.

He was awaiting arraignment on grand larceny charges, Pentangelo said.